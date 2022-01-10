WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, ICW, and more. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 203 – 01/08/22.

Angel Hayze defends the ICW Women’s World Championship against Anastasia. Tallon Jr., Saqib Ali and Dylan Thorn clash in a Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to the ICW Zero-G Championship.

wXw 21st Anniversary Special – 12/23/21.

WALTER returns to wXw to square off against Cara Noir; Levaniel, Dennis Dullnig, Hektor Invictus and Tristan Archer collide in a massive Number One Contender’s Ladder Match; Jurn Simmons challenges Axel Tischer for the wXw Championship.

wXw We Love Wrestling 26 – 12/17/21.

Michael Knight defends the wXw Shotgun Title against a mystery opponent. Anil Marik battles Vincent Heisenberg. Dennis “Cash” Dullnig goes one-on-one with Goldenboy Santos.

Guide to PROGRESS – 01/08/22.

PROGRESS delivers an extensive recap on everything fans could want while building toward the return of live events. This overview covers everything from need-to-know talent like Cara Noir to up-and-comers like Alexxis Falcon.