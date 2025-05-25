WWE NXT Battleground Preview For Tonight (5/25/2025): Tampa, FL.

WWE returns to “The Sunshine State” for a NXT special event tonight.

WWE NXT Battleground 2025 goes down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, featuring multiple world title matches, including a WWE NXT World Championship and TNA World Championship double main event.

The following lineup is scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne (NXT World Title)

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams (TNA World Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace (NXT Women’s World Title)

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Kelani Jordan (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Hank & Tank & Josh Briggs vs. Shawn Spears & Brooks Jensen & Niko Vance

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Battleground 2025 results.