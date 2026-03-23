WWE NXT Content Removed From Peacock, Now Available On YouTube

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE’s licensing deal for the NXT brand’s archives and Premium Live Events (PLEs) on Peacock was set to expire this month.

It now appears to be officially concluded, as searching for NXT on Peacock no longer yields any content. Currently, the only WWE shows available on the platform are SmackDown and Saturday Night’s Main Event, which remain the streaming home for Peacock.

As of now, weekly episodes of WWE NXT from June 2012 through May 2021 are available on the platform, along with the first season of the reality competition era.

Most of the NXT content can be found on YouTube in the U.S.; however, it’s important to note that a significant portion of the weekly shows has yet to be uploaded to the NXT YouTube channel.

There is no information available yet on when the full archive will be accessible on YouTube, or if it will ever be made available there. Earlier this month, it was announced that NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will stream live on YouTube.

NXT PLEs are available from NXT Arrival through NXT Heatwave 2025. WWE has been uploading episodes to its YouTube channel at a rate of approximately one per day over the past several weeks. Additionally, all episodes from the CW era (beginning October 1, 2024) can be accessed on The CW’s website.