WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL 12/17/2022

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, Florida:
* Axiom defeated Damon Kemp
* Scrypts defeated Quincy Elliott
* Kiana James and Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley and Valentina Feroz
* Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah
* Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne
* Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Jakara Jackson defeated Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Lola Vice
* Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca
* Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo