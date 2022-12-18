WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL 12/17/2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Image Credit: WWE)

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the University Area CDC Gym in Tampa, Florida:

* Axiom defeated Damon Kemp

* Scrypts defeated Quincy Elliott

* Kiana James and Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley and Valentina Feroz

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah

* Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Jakara Jackson defeated Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Lola Vice

* Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca

* Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews defeated Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo

