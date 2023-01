WWE NXT is back.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program is the returns of Tyler Bate and Tiffany Stratton.

Additionally, Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) will take on Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in tag-team action, and the duo of Apollo Crews & Axiom will clash with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.