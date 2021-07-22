WWE NXT Reportedly Viewed As A “Developmental” Brand Despite Recent Claims

In recent months, Triple H and WWE NXT stars have referred to NXT as a third brand of WWE rather than a “developmental” brand. Johnny Gargano recently commented on NXT being the “third brand” of WWE.

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 addressed the status of the WWE NXT brand:

