WWE NXT Results – October 4, 2022

Kicking off this weeks NXT with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly bang the podium set up in the ring with gavels as they begin their address of the NXT commonwealth. Prince says they look like the two tastiest snacks in all of WWE. They say that they made the same journey as the pilgrims from the UK to the USA and worked their way to the top to win the NXT Tag Team Champions. They then address the next matter: their next #1 Contenders. They say they’ve beaten every tag team on the brand before taking digs at some of the talents. Prince then decrees that they are awarded their titles forever since they have no challengers.

Brawling Brutes’ music hits and Butch & Ridge Holland make their way to the ring. They said they sounded tough on social media discussing what happened with Sheamus. Butch asks if anyone objects to them kicking their asses before Pretty Deadly says they were hacked. Holland says that all they do is talk about how great they are, but they want them to prove it.

Brawling Brutes then attack Pretty Deadly and knock them out of the ring.

We are back from the break, we see Toxic Attraction pull up to the arena. Alba Fyre comes out of nowhere and hits Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne with a bat. She then gets in the car and attacks Mandy Rose as it pulls away.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah

Carmelo Hayes shoves Oro Mensah. Mensah hits an arm drag before they exchange submissions. Mensah hits a kick on Hayes’ chest, but Hayes fires back with a knee. Mensah hits a dropkick, followed by a hurricanrana and a side slam. He goes for a pin, but Hayes kicks out at one. Hayes slides to the outside and Mensah follows with a crossbody over the top rope. Hayes hits a DDT off the apron, then goes for a pin but Mensah kicks out.

Hayes sends Mensah’s face bouncing off the ropes. He delivers a chop, followed by a superkick to his head. Hayes hits a lariat off the ropes, then goes for a pin but Mensah kicks out. Mensah sends Hayes into the middle turnbuckle face first, then hits a series of chops and right hands. He delivers a back body drop, then follows it up with a German suplex. Mensah hits a kick to Hayes’ head, followed by a lionsault and a spinning back heel kick. Williams jumps in between Hayes to take the kick, allowing Hayes to hits Fade Away for the win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

After the match Hayes then says he will be staying at ringside to see who will qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

After the break we head to a recap of Damon Kemp attacking Brutus Creed last week.

We then head to Brutus being checked on by medical personnel as Ivy Nile & Julius Creed tell him to calm down. Duke Hudson walks in and he says he wanted to see what ten chair shots looks like. Julius then sticks up for his brother and Hudson says that since everyone else in Diamond Mine is out of commission, he’ll have to do.

North American Title Qualifying Match

Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

Von Wagner wastes no time going after Andre Chase with right hands and several shoulders to his midsection. He delivers a clothesline, followed by a few stomps. Chase fires back with a Dragon Screw, but Wagner sends him straight to the mat. He hits a kick, then looks for a knee but Chase counters it into a pair of kicks to his legs. He then hits the Chase U stomps before Mr. Stone tries to distract him. Thea Hail levels him with a bodyslam as Chase manages to pin Wagner. Wagner kicks out and hits a big boot to his face, followed by Death Valley Driver for the win

Winner & Gets Into The North American Title Ladder Match: Von Wagner

After the match Wes Lee comes out of nowhere and leaps onto the commentary table to take down Hayes.

We then head backstage to Sanga & Nathan Frazer. Sanga says that he should be in the North American Title Ladder match at Halloween Havoc and he’s upset that he isn’t. Frazer says that he was down after losing his first match to Axiom, but he blocked out all the negative energy. He says that if he can’t win the match, then he hopes Frazer can. Veer Mahaan then walks in.

Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

Wendy Choo hits legend with several forearms and right hands. She delivers a chop, followed by a pump kick to Lash Legend’s midsection. She hits a kick to her jaw in the corner. Legend rolls to the outside and Choo looks to go flying off the apron, but Legend catches her and delivers a back breaker. Legend tosses Choo back in the ring before choking her on the middle rope. She goes for a pin, but Choo kicks out. Legend hits an elbow to Choo’s back, then goes for another pin but Choo kicks out again.

Legend whips Choo into the corner twice, then charges at her but Choo gets her boot up. Legend looks for an elbow drop, but Choo rolls out of the way and hits a pair of kicks to her thigh. She delivers a drop kick, then goes flying off the middle rope, but Legend catches her and throws her to the mat. Legend looks for a pump kick, but Choo moves out of the way and hits the splash out of the corner for the win.

Winner: Wendy Choo

We then head backstage to Wes Lee. He says that attacking him was a receipt for attacking him at the 1 Year Anniversary Show and says he wants to get his hands on Hayes. Stacks walks in and says he’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing and says that he knows in his heart that he injured Tony D’Angelo’s knee on purpose last week. He says he’ll pay for what he did and walks off.

Gallus revealed that they were suspended after attacking security guards on the previous week. Gallus said that when they come back, they will target NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly & NXT Champion Bron Breakker as soon as they return.

We are back from the break, we head to a video of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance discussing their friendship and their journey in WWE.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match

Toxic Attraction vs. Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

Match begins with Gigi Dolin delivers a kick to Nikkita Lyons’ back before Zoey Stark & Jacy Jayne tag in. Stark shoves Jayne to the mat, then rolls her up but Jayne kicks out. Dolin tags in and Stark delivers a back elbow, followed by a crossbody. Lyons & Jayne both tag in. Lyons hits a superkick that sends us to a break.

After the commercial break Dolin delivers a kick to Lyons’ back. Jayne tags in and hits a senton. She goes for a pin, but Lyons kicks out. She delivers a knee to Lyons, but Lyons fires back with a pump kick. Both women tag in their partners as Stark takes Dolin down with a forearm and a kick to Dolin’s head. She hits a kick to Dolin’s knee, followed by a dropkick.

Lyons tags back in and hits a German suplex on Dolin. She goes for a pin but Jayne breaks it up. The two women exchange forearms before Dolin gets the upper hand and delivers a Russian Leg Sweep. Jayne tags in and hits a cutter. She goes for a pin, but Stark breaks it up. Lyons hits a spinning heel kick, then tags in Stark. Jayne delivers a right hand to Stark, then tags in Dolin. Stark hits the flipping GTS before tagging in Lyons. Lyons hits the split legged leg drop for the win.

Winners & #1 Contender To The NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons

We then head to a video package of Ilja Dragunov.

Grayson Waller welcomes fans to The Grayson Waller Effect before introducing Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez.

Waller reminds fans that they will be having a re match against one another at Halloween Havoc. Jade asks Perez how many people she had to cry to in order to get the match before Perez says it was easy, since everyone wants to kick her ass. Waller then asks how she feels going into the rematch and Perez says she feels nothing. Jade mocks her &Perez reminds her of what they both wanted when they signed with the company: to make the women’s division better. She says the second she inched ahead of her, she became jealous. Jade says that Perez is all internet hype, but Perez then says that when no one bought her nice girl act, she turned her back on everyone. Waller says that he has two huge scoops: they will choose each other’s opponents in two weeks from the entire WWE roster and their match at Halloween Havoc is a Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal match. Waller suggests they spin the wheel now and they agree. Waller then makes his way up the ramp to the wheel and a druid. He spins the wheel and it lands on a Weapon’s Wild match. In the ring, JAde tries to hit Perez with her bat, but Perez catches the bat as security pulls them apart. He looks at himself in the camera before spotting Apollo Crews. He drags him under the ring as security is still trying to pull them apart. Waller then emerges from under the ring with blood coming out of his eyes and his clothes ripped, fulfilling the vision that Crews had a few weeks ago.

We then go the Diamond Mine dojo as we see Julius Creed preparing for his upcoming match with Duke Hudson.

Julius Creed vs. Duke Hudson

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Brawling Brutes

