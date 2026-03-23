WWE Planning WrestleMania Role For Bron Breakker Amid Injury Recovery

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star Bron Breakker has been sidelined following surgery for a hernia. He had been experiencing issues with the hernia for some time, but he aggravated the injury during the RAW episode after the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE.

This occurred when he flipped the announce table in frustration after being quickly eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, thanks to the interference of a masked man now known to be affiliated with Seth Rollins.

PWInsider.com reports (per F4WOnline.com) that Breakker is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week as part of his recovery process to receive medical clearance following surgery. There is currently no timeline for his return to television, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Last week, WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that a WWE source expressed optimism that Breakker could be cleared in time for WrestleMania 42.

WWE reportedly has plans for Breakker on the WrestleMania card if he is cleared. Due to Breakker’s injury, as well as Bronson Reed’s distal bicep tear last month, WWE had to adjust its creative plans for WrestleMania. In the meantime, the remaining members of The Vision, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, have been feuding with Rollins.