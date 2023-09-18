WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (9/18/2023)

Tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, continuing the Road to Fastlane.

The main event of tonight’s RAW will be a non-title Payback rematch between Cody Rhodes and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

In addition to the Superstars who have already been announced for tonight’s show, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER have been advertised.

WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:

* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

* Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders in a 2 of 3 Falls match

Below is a promo for tonight: