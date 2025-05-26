WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (May 26, 2025): Tampa, FL.

WWE Raw returns live tonight from Tampa, FL.

The company once again runs the Yuengling Center in Tampa this evening, as the second-to-last episode of WWE Raw before WWE Money In The Bank 2025 goes down at 8/7c on Netflix.

Scheduled for tonight’s show are the following matches:

* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* WWE World Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.