WWE RAW Results – January 13, 2020

We are in Lexington, Kentucky and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Jerry Lawler.

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring.

Before Randy says anything, he poses on the turnbuckles. Randy says he was asked to come out tonight and excitedly welcome everyone to Raw. But, excitedly is not really his style. Randy wants to invite a specific WWE Superstar to come to the ring. Randy tells AJ Styles to get his ass out here. Randy says he will show why he is a favorite to win the Royal Rumble and he will hit AJ with the three most dangerous letters in the WWE . . . . R . . . K . . .

AJ Styles comes out.

AJ asks if Randy is going to brag or pretend he has another knee injury. AJ says he really thought Randy was hurt and he got an RKO. Now you think you are the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. It is not true and you know it.

Randy asks why.

AJ says you missed him hitting the sweetest RKO last week for the win. AJ says many many many people said it was probably the best RKO they had ever seen. Some or most said that his RKO was Phenomenal. AJ says it was so good that maybe it is all he needs to throw 29 other people over the top rope to win. AJ says that includes Orton, Brock Lesnar . . .

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the stage.

Drew says that includes Drew McIntyre. He says he has had a few tough weeks with his opponents. He had to deal with the conga line last week and he overcame that. Drew says he is seeking some bigger opponents. He says that he sees Randy Orton and AJ Styles in the ring with an RKO comparison contest. Drew says his Claymore is bigger. He wants to show who is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Drew asks if the people want to see them talk all night or do you want to see a Triple Threat Match?

Match Number One: Randy Orton versus AJ Styles versus Drew McIntyre

Orton sends Drew to the floor and then Randy sends AJ to the apron. Styles goes for a springboard move and Orton with a forearm. Luke Gallows pulls AJ to the floor to stop an IEDDT. Orton with an RKO to Anderson and Drew with a Claymore to Gallows.

We are back and Drew chops AJ on the turnbuckles and then sets for a superplex but AJ crotches Drew. AJ chops and punches Drew. Orton punches AJ and kicks Drew. Orton sets for a superplex on Styles but Drew hangs from the turnbuckles and hits a hanging German suplex on Orton at the same time. Drew punches AJ and Orton punches Drew. AJ kicks Orton and Drew kicks AJ. Drew punches Orton and AJ with a double thrust to Drew followed by an enzuigiri. Orton clotheslines AJ. Drew with a head butt to knock Orton to the mat and then Drew head butts AJ. Drew with a Future Shock DDT to AJ and then Drew sets for a Claymore but Orton drop kicks Drew and sends him to the floor.

Drew trips Orton and sends him into the ringside barrier and apron. Drew runs Orton into the ringside barrier and AJ with a slingshot forearm. Orton with a backdrop driver onto the ringside barrier. AJ sends Drew into the ring post. Orton picks up the ring steps and he hits Drew with them. Styles returns to the ring and Orton drops the ring steps. AJ with a kick to Orton and an IEDDT to Randy. AJ mocks Orton’s RKO set up and he waits for Randy to get up but Orton blocks it. AJ with a Pele Kick. Orton avoids an RKO again and he kicks AJ in the midsection. Orton sets for the Styles Clash and Orton hits it for a near fall.

Orton walks around the ring and he twists to the mat and goes for the RKO but Styles with a rollup for a near fall. Orton with an RKO but Drew with a Claymore to Orton and Drew gets the three count on AJ.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

We are back with a look at the return of the Big Show last week.

Akam and Rezar talk in the locker room and Seth Rollins enters. He says he hopes that you are as excited about tonight as he is. Opportunities like this don’t come along that often. This fist fight is an opportunity. This will be a demonstration. If you are not with us, you are against us. It would behoove you to be with them because nothing and no one can stop them. Can Kevin Owens stop them? Can Samoa Joe stop them? Can Big Show stop them? This is unstoppable. This is the destiny of Monday Night Raw. Seth says he has sacrificed everything. He has sacrificed more than anyone can understand to ensure that destiny stays intact. They must impose their will. They must show what happens when you do not embrace the Monday Night Messiah.

Match Number Two: Ricochet versus Mojo Rawley

Ricochet with a waist lock but Mojo with a take down. Ricochet with a handstand head scissors and drop kick. Mojo with a knee to the midsection. Ricochet sends Mojo over the top rope to the floor. Ricochet with a springboard drop kick to knock Mojo off the apron. Ricochet with a flip dive onto Mojo. Mojo avoids a springboard move and Mojo hits a running shoulder tackle for a near fall. Mojo with shoulders in the corner. Mojo with a gutwrench suplex and a punch in the corner.

Mojo with a splash into the corner. Mojo goes for an Alabama Slam but Ricochet holds on to the ropes. Ricochet with a shoulder from the apron followed by a kick into the turnbuckle that Mojo’s head was resting on. Ricochet with a springboard cross body but Mojo catches Ricochet. Ricochet lands on his feet and hits Recoil. Ricochet goes up top for the 630 splash and the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez says Ricochet is making the impossible possible. Montez wants to call the show Monday Night Smoke. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and the Big Show are getting ready for their Fist Fight. Montez asks Angelo who is his pick. Angelo says he is working on his Oscar ballot. Montez says the Oscars might have the stars, but WWE has the constellations.

Match Number Three: Charlotte Flair versus Sarah Logan

Charlotte with a boot to the head as the bell rings. Charlotte goes for the figure four but Sarah gets to the ropes and goes to the floor. Charlotte goes after Sarah on the floor and punches and chops Logan. Sarah and Charlotte exchange forearms. Charlotte with a chop and Sarah blocks a Fallaway Slam on the floor. They continue to fight as the referee continues to count. Sarah grabs Charlotte by the hair and Charlotte is sent back into the ring. Charlotte with a back breaker and flatliner into the turnbuckles. Charlotte with a figure four and she bridges to force Sarah to tap out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte thinks about leaving the ring, but she decides to help Sarah to leave the ring first and throws her to the floor.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens are in the back talking about the rules and Joe says not to worry about the rules. Joe says when we are in a fight, our opponents are on the ground.

Big Show shows up and he tells Kevin not to stress about the rules. Show says we have this and he has a size 7X fist. Show says this needs to reintroduce itself to Seth Rollins.

Kevin and Joe like the plan.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make their way to the ring.

Paul says y’all need to show some preciation for the champeen.

Paul introduces himself and his client to the men, women, and things of Kentucky. Paul points out how he insulted the crowd but they repeat what he says. He says he is the advocate for the . . .

The crowd does not appreciate Paul so Paul and Brock leave the ring.

Paul says his client does not suck. They return to the ring.

Paul says we are going to start over.

Paul says they broke the biggest news of 2020 that Brock was going to enter the Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion and that he would be entering first. His client will have to go through 29 other competitors, none of whom are worthy to step in the ring with him. Paul says that he told everyone that Brock would win the Royal Rumble. Paul says there is a streak going on in WWE, perhaps the greatest streak of all time. There once was a streak, but that was conquered at Wrestlemania 30 by Brock Lesnar.

Paul says his spoilers are all about Brock Lesnar matches and they come to life. These spoilers are written by, encouraged by, implemented by, and executed by Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is not going to buy a Royal Rumble victory. Brock is going to dominate at the Royal Rumble. Brock will eviscerate 29 other very capable men. Brock will conquer the WWE Universe and he will prove that anyone who doubts his spoilers will be proven false. Paul says his spoilers will tell the future and it will set you free.

Speaking of Truth . . .

Truth tells Paul he is glad he called him out. Truth says he is going to set it off. He says he saw something about Royal Rumble. You might be the most favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Truth says his childhood hero John Cena taught him to never give up. Truth says the 24/7/48/7/7/11/I95South and Lexington Kentucky European TV champion is in the Royal Rumble. Truth says that with that being said, it isn’t the size of the dog in the fight, it is the fight in the dog. You may be a big big big big BIG man, but Truth says he knows you will go flying over that top rope . . . Paul Heyman.

Brock laughs at what Truth just said.

Paul tells bong hit he is not in the Royal Rumble match. You will be going face to face with Brock Lesnar.

Truth asks Paul if he is in the Royal Rumble. Truth says My Bad. For the first time ever, the 24/7/48/7/7/11/I95South and Lexington Kentucky European TV Champion is officially out of the Royal Rumble. Truth says that Paul talks a lot. You keep going on and on and on and zzzzzzzz. Truth says Paul gives away all of the spoilers and he does not like spoilers. He does not want Brock to take him to Sioux Falls City.

Paul corrects Truth and tells him it is Suplex City. Paul says Truth is not funny and nobody likes him.

Truth says he has a question for Brock. He asks What’s Up and then Truth does a split.

Truth starts to rap and he turns around into a clothesline. Brock with an F-5 but there is no referee in the ring so Brock will not become the 24/7 Champion.

Brock tells Truth that’s what’s up.

We are back with a Moments Ago Moment of what Brock did to R Truth.

Truth is being helped up the ramp and Mojo Rawley with a boot and he pins Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Mojo says he ain’t running from anyone.

We go to footage from earlier tonight when Bobby Lashley and Lana arrived at the building. Charly Caruso asks them about their wedding and Lana says she cannot deal with this. Bobby asks Charly if she liked the wedding. Bobby asks Charly if she couldn’t believe how ravishing Lana looked or how everything went wrong. Lana says everything was ruined. Her first ex-husband showed up. Then Bobby’s ex-wife showed up. Then Liv Morgan showed up and tried to stop them. If you thought nothing could get worse, Rusev ruined everything.

Lana says they have made two New Year’s Resolution. They have accepted the fact that everyone is jealous and envious of their success. Second, they are going to crush Rusev.

Match Number Four: Bobby Lashley (with Lana) versus Rusev

Rusev blocks a punch and he punches Lashley a few times. Lashley with a waist lock and Rusev with an elbow. Rusev with a shoulder tackle and spinning heel kick for a near fall. Lashley with punches and a kick to the midsection. Lashley with punches and he chokes Rusev. Lashley with punches and he chokes Rusev in the corner. Rusev sends Lashley into the corner and punches Lashley. Rusev has to be pulled out of the corner because this isn’t the fist fight. Lashley with an Irish whip and Rusev with a clothesline out of the corner. Rusev with a splash into the corner followed by a suplex. Rusev with a punch.

Rusev with a kick to the back. Rusev with a forearm to the lower back and he follows with shoulders in the corner. Rusev signals for a suplex and he hits it. Rusev kicks Lashley in the head. Rusev is distracted by Lana for a moment but Rusev with punches. Rusev with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot. Rusev with a cannonball and he gets a near fall. Lashley goes to the floor and Rusev tries to bring him back into the ring but Lashley with a thumb to the eye and he clotheslines Rusev to the floor.

The referee holds Lashley back and Lashley goes to the floor and he spears Rusev on the floor.

We are back and Lashley with a reverse chin lock. Lashley with a slam and then he stands on Rusev’s throat but Rusev goes for an ankle lock. Lashley with an elbow to Rusev. Lashley sends Rusev into the turnbuckles and then sends the leg into the ring post. Lashley with a kick to the leg and Rusev with punches. Lashley with more punches. Lashley goes for a slam but Rusev escapes and Rusev with a boot to the head. Lashley misses a shoulder in the corner and hits the ring post. Rusev with punches and a short arm clothesline. Rusev with another clothesline followed by a Samoan drop. Rusev with a splash into the corner followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Rusev misses a Machka Kick and Lashley with a German suplex and Rusev lands on his feet. Rusev with a Machka Kick. Rusev with a boot to the back and he sets for the Accolade but Lana gets on the apron. Lashley hits Rusev in the back of the leg.

Both men with clotheslines and both men are down.

Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring and she goes after Lana. Liv tells Lana to do it. Lana throws a drink in Liv’s face and then she sends Liv into the ringside barrier.

Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

We are back and Charly Caruso is interrupted by Bobby Lashley and Lana. Bobby says that they have a bigger problem to deal with than Rusev. Lana talks about the troll and stalker Liv Morgan. She comes out during her Bobby’s match and she tries to intimidate him. Lana says they have a huge situation to settle. Lana makes a challenge for next week to have a mixed challenge. Bobby and her against Liv and Rusev. Bobby wants to know what the hell is she doing. Lana says she won’t be intimidated.

Erik and Ivar make their way to the ring and Erik says same week same story. Anyone who challenges us gets put down. We have proven our dominance throughout the entire Raw tag team division. Ivar says tonight they dare any team to try and stop us. Let the raid begin.

Match Number Five: Erik and Ivar versus Samir Singh and Sunil Singh in a Non Title Match

Ivar and Erik slam toss Sunil into Samir.

The match starts and Ivar slams Samir and Sunil and then Erik slams Ivar onto both of them. They hit the Viking Experience for the three count.

Winners: Erik and Ivar

We go to Rusev and Liv Morgan in the back and Rusev calls them a waste of breath. Bob and Lana deserve each other. You want a fight? You deserve each other. He will fight you no matter what. Liv says she doesn’t make promises she won’t keep. Liv says she is the living embodiment of your kharma and kharma is a bitch.

We are back and Jerry Lawler is in the ring for a contract signing for the Raw Women’s Championship Match.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring first.

Jerry asks Becky if she has anything to say. Becky decides not to say anything before Asuka makes her way to the ring with her Women’s Tag Title belt and partner Kairi Sane.

Asuka takes the mic and she yells at Becky and then at Jerry.

Kairi moves over to Becky’s side of the table and Becky gets up but Kairi holds out her umbrella and Becky takes it. Kairi leaves the ring.

Asuka signs the contract. Becky signs the contract as well.

Becky tells Asuka may the best woman win.

Asuka spits mist in Becky’s face and she screams in Japanese.

We see Becky being treated after the misting.

Becky says when they give you money and praise, it is poison for those who fight for a living. Becky says Asuka is angry while Becky says she is content. Becky says she has been trying to find an anger she can use. When you touch her, it causes a badness to rise in her. She does not care if they are trying to hide her from Becky. If she is going down swinging, she will take Asuka down with her.

We are back with a look at what happened last week when Andrade pulled off Rey Mysterio’s mask after their match on Raw.

Next week, Rey Mysterio faces Andrade in a ladder match for the US Championship.

Sarah Schrieber is in the back and she is with Zelina Vega and the United States Champion Andrade.

Zelina says Sarah is not qualified to talk to them. There is a lot between Andrade and the disgraced legend of Rey Mysterio. Andrade deserves the adulation of everyone. Andrade was man enough to win the title at Madison Square Garden. It was Andrade who was man enough to retain last week. Andrade was man enough to take the mask from Rey. Zelina says that Rey stole his mask back and the title belt. Zelina says they had to file a criminal report against Rey. Zelina says Rey is a disgrace to all Latinos and a bad example to his son Dominic and all of Rey’s children.

Andrade says to call Rey Mysterio a Latino is a disgrace. He says he is going to remain the champion next week and beat Rey Mysterio.

Charly Caruso is with Rey Mysterio. Rey is asked about what Andrade and Zelina had to say. Rey says he is being accused of being a criminal and unfit to represent his people. Rey says he represents his people with his heart. Andrade thinks he can get away with anything after injuring Humberto. It is not funny that Andrade tried to injure one of the most promising rookies. Rey says he loves the idea of a ladder match. He is willing to make the sacrifices to his career. He accepts the consequences. Next week, not only is he going to take back the United States Championship, he will take back the United States Championship from you.

We take a look at Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy.

Black says to some he is good and to some he is evil. Buddy Murphy says he was WWE’s best kept secret but now he is the hottest property. Black says that Mr. Murphy proved to be his perfect opponent. Buddy says he learned the lesson in the rematch. It was his moment but he dealt with obsessed men. Black asks if you have shown your true colors. Buddy says he is better than Aleister Black. He knows it and Aleister knows it. Buddy says he is so far in Aleister’s head, all he had to do was knock on his door.

Match Number Six: Aleister Black versus Buddy Murphy

They stand face to face and exchange some words before Black connects with a back elbow. Murphy with a boot and Black kicks Murphy. Black misses a back heel kick and Murphy goes to the floor. Black with a baseball slide to Murphy and they both go to the floor. Murphy with a kick and forearm but Black with a kick to the head. Black sends Murphy back into the ring and Murphy kicks Black away. Murphy goes to the floor and Black follows. Black with a kick and they fight to the ramp. Murphy with an elbow and he sends Black onto the ramp. The referee continues his count and Murphy gets back in at eight and breaks the count. Murphy sends Black into the ringside barrier and connects with a forearm.

Murphy with a kick to Black. Murphy gets on the ringside barrier and Black kicks Murphy in the leg and Murphy falls on the ringside barrier. Black with an arm bar and Murphy with an arm drag. Black with a kick to the chest and then he goes up top and leaps over Murphy. Murphy with a drop kick that sends Black’s head into the ring post. Murphy suplexes Black into the ringside barrier as we go to commercial.

We are back and Murphy tries to power bomb Black on the floor but Black counters with a double stomp and a running drop kick. Black with a running boot that sends him into the crowd. Black sends Murphy back into the ring and Black with punches and kicks. Black with a leg sweep and a running boot to the head. Black with a slam for a near fall. Black picks Murphy up with his boot but Murphy grabs the boot. Murphy goes for Murphy’s law but Black goes for a rollup and Murphy uses the tights for leverage and the referee does not make the count. Black with a knee for a near fall.

Murphy with an elbow from the apron and Black avoids being sent into the turnbuckles. Murphy with an enzuigiri that sends Black to the mat. Murphy goes up top and Black leaps onto the turnbuckles but Murphy drops Black face first onto the mat. Black kicks Murphy off the turnbuckles and into the ringside barrier. Murphy gets back into the ring before the ten count. They stare each other down and exchange forearms. Murphy with a back heel kick and a stomp to the floor. Black with kicks and elbows. Black with a thrust kick and he goes for a quebrada but Murphy with a kick to the midsection and Murphy’s Law but Black gets his foot on the rope to stop the count. Murphy tries to hit Murphy’s Law again but Black collapses to the mat.

Murphy mocks Black and tries to lift up Black but Murphy misses. Black hits a spinning back heel kick for a near fall. Black sets for a running Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We are back and next week Brock Lesnar will be on Raw. Bobby Lashley and Lana will face Rusev and Liv Morgan. Rey Mysterio will face Andrade for the United States Championship in a ladder match.

We see Buddy Murphy still at ringside as Erick Rowan makes his way to the ring.

Charly Caruso has a question for Buddy and he says not now.

Match Number Seven: Erick Rowan versus Rupp Arena Victim

Rowan sends his opponent to the floor and then connects with a back elbow. Rowan sends his opponent into the ringside barrier. Rowan says he wants to show him. Rowan reaches into the cage but it bites Rowan in the hand and he is bleeding. Rowan gets back into the ring and hits a splash into the corner followed by a claw slam for the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

Seth Rollins, Akam, and Rezar walk in the back as we go to commercial.

Match Number Eight: Akam, Rezar, and Seth Rollins versus Big Show, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe

Seth Rollins, Akam, and Rezar attack Big Show on his way to the ring and then Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe make their way to the ring with kendo sticks. Show punches Rollins and the match is started. Show hits Rollins in the midsection and beack with the kendo stick. Show breaks the kendo stick and throws it to the floor. Show puts a table against the turnbuckles. Joe, Akam, Rezar, and Owens fight on the stage and by the announce table. Show chpos Rollins against the ringside barrier.

Akam and Rezar go after Joe while Rolliins sends Show into the ring post. Owens goes up on the half pipe and hits a senton onto Akam and Rezar. Joe with a back senton off the stage onto Rezar. Buddy Murphy is still sitting at ringside and Seth asks him for help. Show grabs Rollins and brings him back into the ring. Show with a choke slam to Rollins and he winds up for the punch. Murphy hits Show with a low blow and Rollins is shocked. Show is sent through the table by Murphy and Rollins.

Akam and Rezar attack Joe on the announce table but Kevin Owens fights them off. Owens is choke slammed onto Joe through the announce table. Rollins sets for Black Out on Show and Show sends Rollins into the turnbuckles. Show sends Murphy over the top rope and Show with a running hip into the corner. Show goes up for a Vader Bomb but Akam and Rezar with a double power bomb. Murphy holds Show and then Rollins with Black Out and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Akam, Rezar, and Seth Rollins

After the match, Seth and Buddy hug.

We go to credits.

