WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022

United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.

After the break Rollins delivers a slingblade. He goes for a pin, but Lashley kicks out. Rollins delivers a leg drop, then locks in an arm submission. Lashley breaks it up by powerbombing Rollins, then charges at him but Rollins pulls the top rope down. He hits Lashley with a tope suicida into the barricade, then follows it up with a second one. Lashley fires back by sending Rollins into the ring post that leads us to a break.

After the break Lashley delivers a shoulder to Rollins’ midsection. He plants Rollins on the mat, then goes for a pin but Rollins kicks out. Rollins delivers a Buckle Bomb, followed by a Frog Splash. He goes for a pin, but Lashley kicks out. Rollins delivers a few forearms, but Lashley fires back with a running powerslam then he looks for the Spear but Rollins counters into the Pedigree. He goes for a cover, but Lashley manages to kick out.

Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley manages to counter into the Hurt Lock. Rollins makes it to the ropes and counters it into a pin, but Lashley keeps it locked in. Rollins escapes by kicking Lashley in the groin. Matt Riddle’s music hits and he runs to the ring. This allows Lashley to hit The Spear to pick up the win.

Winner & Still United States Champion: Bobby Lashley

We then get a recap of Damage CTRL winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles away from Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah last week on Raw.

We then head to the parking lot area were we see a white limo pull up & Damage CTRL comes out of the limo.

Bayley says that San Jose’s Bay Area hero is here and she thought that it would be the perfect place for them to celebrate Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sky says that they are in control now and thanks Bayley. Kai says that the women’s division needed them, but they didn’t need Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss & Asuka. She says that while they were once the face of the women’s division, they are currently in control of nothing. She says that there is nothing left for them to do except pack it up and go home.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir’s music hits and she, Bliss & Asuka head to the ring. BelAir says that they weren’t intending to crash their party, but they kept running their mouths. BelAir says that they’re going to teach them respect. Bayley says that they’re too impulsive and they have to see the big picture. She asks Bliss & Asuka why they’re with BelAir before Bliss says she’s going to beat her up. Bayley tells Bliss that she’s like a shell of her former self. Bliss challenges Bayley to a match tonight, but Damage CTRL looks to retreat. Bliss hits Bayley with a back elbow as her, BelAir & Asuka stand tall.

After the break, we head to a video package promoting Connor’s Cure.

Before the match started Kevin Owens makes his way down Austin Theory attacks Owens before he can even enter the ring, but Owens picks himself up and slides into the ring.

Mr Money In The Bank Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens

The referee asks Owens if he’s alright to compete and Owens yells at him to ring the bell. The referee obliges and Owens immediately rains down right hands on Theory. Theory fires back with some kicks in the corner before Owens hits a senton. Theory slides out of the ring and Owens follows. He sends Owens face first into the commentary table. Owens returns the favor, but Theory delivers a neckbreaker off the apron that takes us to a commercial break.

We come back from the commercial break, Owens sends Theory’s head into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. He looks for a cannonball, but Theory rolls out of the way. Theory locks in a chinlock, but Owen escapes and delivers an atomic drop. He follows it up with a lariat, then goes for a pin but Theory kicks out. Owens hits a superkick, then ascends to the top rope. He hits a frog splash, then goes for a pin but Theory kicks out.

Both men ascend to the top rope as they exchange right hands. Owens knocks Theory to the mat, but Theory gets back up and meets Owens where he is. Owens delivers several headbutts, then slaps Theory to the mat. Owens goes flying, but Theory rolls out of the way. Theory sends Owens to the mat, then goes for a pin but Owens kicks out. He tries to pin him two more times, but is unsuccessful.

Theory eyes his briefcase in the corner of the ring, but Johnny Gargano appears and grabs it. He taunts Theory before Owens hits a super kick and a cannonball. He then delivers the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match, Gargano gets in the ring. He drops Theory’s Money In The Bank briefcase right on his groin.

We head to a video of the events between Judgment Day, Matt Riddle & Seth Rollins last week.

We go backstage to Matt Riddle. He says that he returned the favor to Rollins by coming down during his United States Title match and costing him big. He then says that he wants to help Rey Mysterio get some sweet revenge on Judgment Day after his assistance last week.

We are back from the break, we get a video recapping the events between Logan Paul & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past week.

Brawling Brutes then head to the ring. Butch says that it’s fight night before Ridge Holland says that they will smash The Usos, win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles and run the tag team division.

Street Profits then head to the ring. Angelo Dawkins congratulates them on their win this past Friday on SmackDown. Montez Ford says that while they went through 3 other teams, they haven’t beat them. Holland then says that he & Butch are always ready for a fight, then throws out the challenge. Street Profits accept.

Tag Team Match

Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes

Ridge Holland delivers a shoulder tackle to Angelo Dawkins before Montez Ford tags in. Holland delivers a forearm before tagging in Butch. Ford slaps Butch, which only acts to fires him up. Ford delivers a dropkick, then tags in Dawkins. Butch stomps on Dawkins’ ankle, then targets his wrist. Holland tags in and tries to get Dawkins up for a suplex. Dawkins escapes and tags in Ford. Ford delivers a crossbody off the top, then hits several kicks.

Butch tags back in and delivers the double knees to Ford. He hits a dropkick, then tags Holland back in. Holland delivers a vertical suplex, then goes for a pin but Ford kicks out. Butch tags in and the pair deliver the 10 Beats to Ford then they knock him to the outside.

Back from the break, Holland delivers a headbutt to Ford. Butch tags in and delivers several stomps to Ford. Ford manages to hit a DDT, allowing him to make the hot tag to Dawkins. Holland also tags in and Dawkins takes him down with a flying back elbow, a splash and a kick. Dawkins delivers a forearm, but Butch makes the blind tag and delivers an enziguiri. Holland tags back in and Holland & Dawkins hit one another with a double clothesline. Butch tags back in and locks in a Triangle. Dawkins manages to make his way into the corner to tag in Ford & they deliver a Doomaday Blockbuster before Ford goes for a pin. Ford kicks out.

Dawkins tags in and shoulder checks Butch into his corner. Holland tags in and hits him with a shoulder check of his own. The two look for another Blockbuster, but Butch breaks it up by targeting Ford’s fingers and tags in then the Brawling Brutes hit a kick and slam combo for the win.

Winners: Brawling Brutes

We then head to a video package of the match last week between Edge & Dominik Mysterio.

Then we go to Rey Mysterio backstage, who says that if he knew all the resentment that Dominik had, he could have helped him. He says that Edge is temporarily sidelined and says he hopes his son can find his way back to their family. He addresses Dominik and says that everything he’s ever done is for him. He says that he wanted to provide him a good life and a legacy he could carry on.

Matt Riddle walks in and asks if he’s ready to “drop the hammer of justice” on Judgment Day. Rey says he is and the pair walk off that takes us to a commercial break.

We are back from the break, we go backstage to Alpha Academy & Johnny Gargano. Chad Gable tells Gargano that he made the biggest mistake of his career by interfering in Austin Theory's match. He says that if he has a problem with him, then he has a problem with Alpha Academy. Kevin Owens walks in and says that if they have a problem with Gargano, then they have a problem with him. Gable throws out the challenge to face them in tag team action next week, to which Owens & Gargano accept. Gargano & Owens then shoosh in their faces before Alpha Academy walks off.

Judgment Day heads to the ring. Rhea Ripley says that they once again proved they run Monday Night Raw. Finn Balor says that while it takes a great deal to stand up to his enemies, it takes an even greater deal to stand up to his father. Damian Priest says that Dominik proved that he can now fight his own battles. Priest then rags on Edge before Ripley says that she’s proud of him. Dominik thanks Ripley as the crowd boos him loudly. he says that he couldn’t be prouder to stand among his real family. Balor says that they need to capture the moment with a family photo.

Matt Riddle’s music hits and he heads to the ring, followed by Rey Mysterio.

Tag Team Match

Judgement Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle & Finn Balor starts us off then Balor beats down Riddle. Damian Priest tags in and sends Riddle into the corner. He tags Balor back in and Balor delivers a chop. Riddle hits a kick, followed by two waist lock suplexes. Rey Mysterio tags in and Balor delivers a hurricanrana. Priest tags back in and delivers a back elbow. Priest chokes Mysterio on the middle rope, followed by a leaping back elbow. Balor tags in and delivers a kick to Mysterio’s back.

Priest tags in and delivers a kick to Mysterio’s midsection. He sends Mysterio face first into the top turnbuckle, then goes for a pin but Mysterio kicks out. Balor tags back in and delivers two suplexes. He goes for a third, but Mysterio counters it into one of his own. He hits an insiguri before making the hot tag to Riddle. Riddle delivers a ripcord knee, followed by a few forearms and a suplex. He hits a Bro-ton, then goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Balor looks for the Floating Bro, but Balor moves out of the way and tags in Priest. Priest hits a right hand, but Riddle fires back with a forearm that takes us to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Rhea Ripley sends Riddle to the floor on the outside. Priest tags in and delivers a leg drop across Riddle’s chest. He goes for a pin, but Riddle kicks out. He hits a right hand, then locks in a shoulder submission. Riddle escapes and Priest delivers a right hand to his back. Riddle hits a kick to Priest’s head, followed by the Bro To Sleep. Riddle makes the hot tag to Mysterio as Priest tags in Balor. Mysterio hits a sunset flip, followed by a sit out leg drop. He hits a flying crossbody, then goes for a pin but Balor kicks out. Mysterio fires off some right hands, but Balor trips Mysterio. Mysterio delivers a kick to his face, then looks for the 619 but Priest pulls him out of the ring. Riddle levels him, allowing for Mysterio to hit the 619.

Seth Rollins crawls out from under the ring and hits Riddle with a chair. Mysterio grabs the chair from him and chases Rollins out of the arena. Dominik then kneels in front of his father and asks him to hit him. Mysterio gets back in the ring as Priest tags in. He delivers a chokeslam, then tags back in Balor. He hits the Coup De Grace for the win.

Winners: Judgment Day

We then head to a video recapping the events between The Miz & Dexter Lumis last week.

We then see The Miz & Tommaso Ciampa heading to the ring.

After the break, we head to a pull apart brawl between Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle backstage. Riddle challenges Rollins to a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules and Rollins accepts.

We head to the ring, where Miz & Ciampa are waiting. Miz welcomes fans to Miz TV. He says that Dexter Lumis crossed the line when he entered his home. Miz says that no one steps a foot into his home uninvited and he’s sick of looking over his shoulder. He then says that while celebrating his daughter’s third birthday, he punched a Minion because he thought that they were Lumis. He calls Lumis to the ring.

We then see a knife cutting through the carpet and a hole is created. Lumis emerges and tries pulling Miz through it. Ciampa saves Miz & Lumis then tries to pull him through. Ciampa hits Lumis with the mic.

Miz goes to look in the hole, but Lumis emerges, which causes Miz & Ciampa to retreat.

After the break Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith & Bryon Sexton run down the card for next week’s Raw.

We head backstage to Judgment Day. Dominik says that maybe he should check on his dad before laughing and saying he’s kidding they head off to celebrate their win, but are stopped in their tracks by AJ Styles. Balor says they haven’t talked in a while, and Styles says that they haven’t since he joined Judgment Day. Balor says that he’s never turned his back on Styles, and while Styles agrees with his point, he says that he would never turn his back on his family. Balor asks if he’s looking for a fight before saying that he’s teasing him. He hugs him and says that the offer still stands.

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

Match starts off with Alexa Bliss jumps on Bayley’s back. Bayley fights her off and Bliss proceeds to trip her. Bliss delivers a forearm, then starts targeting her arm. Bayley sends Bliss into the top turnbuckle, then delivers a forearm to her head. She hits an arm drag, then goes for a pin but Bliss kicks out. Bayley delivers a stomp to Bliss, followed by a couple of knees. Bliss hits a hurricanrana, followed by the double knees to the back of Bayley’s neck. Bayley delivers a kick to Bliss, then targets her knee. She delivers a sliding lariat, then goes for a pin but Bliss kicks out. Bayley sends Bliss head first into the commentary desk, then sits her on top of it. Bliss fights her way out and delivers a cannonball off of it that takes us to a break.

After the commerical break Bayley has Bliss in a sharpshooter. Bliss escapes and the two women hit one another with a double clothesline. Bayley chokes Bliss on the middle rope, then sends her into the corner. Bliss fights back with a kick, then hits several right hands. She hits Bayley with a knee, followed by a missile dropkick. She hits a double stomp, followed by a standing flip. She goes for a pin, but Bayley kicks out. Bliss delivers a crossbody, then goes for a pin but Bayley kicks out. Bayley delivers a kick to Bliss’ midsection, then hits a Bayley 2 Belly. She goes for a pin, but Bliss kicks out.

Bayley & Bliss acend to the middle rope and Bliss hits a sunset flip. She goes for a pin, but Bayley kicks out. Bayley rolls up Bliss, but has her feet on the ropes. BelAir knocks her feet off, leading to Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky attacking BelAir. Asuka helps her out.

Back in the ring, Bliss hits a DDT. Kai causes a distraction, allowing Sky to knock Bliss off the top rope. Bayley hits the Rose Plant for the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Damage CTRL launches an attack on Bliss & Asuka. BelAir manages to take Damage CTRL down, but the numbers game becomes too much for her. They beat down BelAir before Bayley hits her with the Rose Plant. She grabs a mic and tells BelAir she’s in control. She says she gets what she wants before saying she wants BelAir’s Raw Women’s Title at Extreme Rules.