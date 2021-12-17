WWE Releases New T-Shirt That References Roman Reigns’ Recent Shot At CM Punk

Back in August, Roman Reigns said the following about CM Punk in an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport:

“When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was.”

Matt Riddle later did an interview and said that Reigns is “not moving needles” which reportedly got Riddle some backstage heat.

WWE has now released a new “Needle Mover” t-shirt for Roman Reigns:

The shirt includes the insider term “jobber” which a term used for enhancement talent. It is now available on WWEShop.com.