WWE Reportedly Looking to Create “Spectacular” Visual Shots for WarGames at Survivor Series

The first War Games match participants for the 2022 Survivor Series PLE were revealed during the November 7th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW.

WWE is looking to create some “spectacular” visual shots for this year’s War Games matches, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The match is expected to be featured on the main roster on a regular basis in the future, and the company reportedly wants some big spots to promote the event in future years.

Meltzer explained why WWE is attempting to avoid showing NXT footage as follows:

“They don’t like the idea of having to use NXT footage to promote a main roster PPV but it’s the only modern War Games footage they have, and so much of that footage includes guys who they don’t want to use because they are no longer with the company.”

Bryan Alvarez also noted this earlier this week via his Twitter Super Followers feed.