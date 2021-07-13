WWE Reportedly Planning At Least One Surprise For Money in the Bank Weekend

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE returns to a live event touring schedule this Friday on Smackdown. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted that WWE is reportedly planning at least one surprise for Money in the Bank weekend:

Several top WWE stars are expected to return imminently including Becky Lynch who continues to be seen training. WWE has not yet announced any returns so it’s possible that at least one will be a surprise.

