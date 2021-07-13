WWE Reportedly Planning At Least One Surprise For Money in the Bank Weekend

WWE returns to a live event touring schedule this Friday on Smackdown. Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted that WWE is reportedly planning at least one surprise for Money in the Bank weekend:

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2021

Several top WWE stars are expected to return imminently including Becky Lynch who continues to be seen training. WWE has not yet announced any returns so it’s possible that at least one will be a surprise.