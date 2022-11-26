WWE Reveals Survivor Series Saturday Schedule for Peacock and the WWE Network

A complete schedule of Survivor Series Saturday programming for Peacock and the WWE Network has been released by WWE. The coverage kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with a new episode of Best Of Survivor Series, and concludes with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosting a post-show press conference following the big War Games event.

At 3 p.m. ET, there will be a special live taping of The Bump from Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina restaurant in Boston. Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Shotzi will be among the special guests.

The complete schedule for tomorrow is listed below. Join us for live Survivor Series coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Best of Survivor Series

Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of the greatest matches from Survivor Series past, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Survivor Series WarGames edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Survivor Series WarGames. Watch as special guests AJ Styles, Shotzi and Austin Theory share their thoughts en route to WWE’s Fall Classic.

Ultimate Survivor Series WarGames

Ultimate Survivor Series features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts and Ryan Pappolla constructing the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s WarGames Matches. Don’t miss Ultimate Survivor Series WarGames at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Survivor Series WarGames

The Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms. The main Premium Live Event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the TD Garden in Boston.

Survivor Series WarGames Post-Show Press Conference

A special Survivor Series WarGames Press Conference will stream live on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night in Boston.