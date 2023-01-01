WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Betting Odds: Updated Favorites, Underdogs For Women’s Match

Who is the favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE pay-per-view event later this month?
The folks at BetOnline have released the latest online betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match scheduled for the PPV event on January 28 in San Antonio, TX.
Featured below are the current odds from BetOnline for the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match.
WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH ODDS (1/28/2023)
Becky Lynch
+250
Rhea Ripley
+250
Charlotte Flair
+400
Bayley
+500
Raquel Rodriguez
+800
Alexa Bliss
+1200
Asuka
+1400
Liv Morgan
+1600
Bianca Belair
+2000
Io Shirai
+4000
Ronda Rousey
+5000
Shayla Baszler
+5000
Xia Li
+5000
Dakota Kai
+5000
Carmella
+6600
Shotzi
+8000
Nikki A.S.H
+8000
Doudrop
+10000
Zelina Vega
+10000
Natalya
+10000
Sonya Deville
+10000
Lacey Evans
+10000
Zoey Stark
+10000
Blair Davenport
+10000
Meiko Satomura
+10000
Dana Brooke
+15000
Aliyah
+15000
Alba Fyre
+20000
Cora Jade
+20000
Gigi Dolin
+20000
Indi Hartwell
+20000
Jacy Jayne
+20000
Nikkita Lyons
+20000
Roxanne Perez
+20000
Tamina
+25000
Trish Stratus
+25000
Lita
+25000
Nikki Bella
+25000
Brie Bella
+25000
Maryse
+25000
Kayden Carter
+25000
Katana Chance
+25000
Sarray
+25000
Tiffany Stratton
+25000
Wendy Choo
+25000
Fallon Henley
+25000
Kiana James
+25000
Ivy Nile
+50000
Lash Legend
+50000