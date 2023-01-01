WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Betting Odds: Updated Favorites, Underdogs For Women’s Match

Who is the favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE pay-per-view event later this month?

The folks at BetOnline have released the latest online betting odds for the women’s Royal Rumble match scheduled for the PPV event on January 28 in San Antonio, TX.

Featured below are the current odds from BetOnline for the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match.

WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH ODDS (1/28/2023)

Becky Lynch

+250

Rhea Ripley

+250

Charlotte Flair

+400

Bayley

+500

Raquel Rodriguez

+800

Alexa Bliss

+1200

Asuka

+1400

Liv Morgan

+1600

Bianca Belair

+2000

Io Shirai

+4000

Ronda Rousey

+5000

Shayla Baszler

+5000

Xia Li

+5000

Dakota Kai

+5000

Carmella

+6600

Shotzi

+8000

Nikki A.S.H

+8000

Doudrop

+10000

Zelina Vega

+10000

Natalya

+10000

Sonya Deville

+10000

Lacey Evans

+10000

Zoey Stark

+10000

Blair Davenport

+10000

Meiko Satomura

+10000

Dana Brooke

+15000

Aliyah

+15000

Alba Fyre

+20000

Cora Jade

+20000

Gigi Dolin

+20000

Indi Hartwell

+20000

Jacy Jayne

+20000

Nikkita Lyons

+20000

Roxanne Perez

+20000

Tamina

+25000

Trish Stratus

+25000

Lita

+25000

Nikki Bella

+25000

Brie Bella

+25000

Maryse

+25000

Kayden Carter

+25000

Katana Chance

+25000

Sarray

+25000

Tiffany Stratton

+25000

Wendy Choo

+25000

Fallon Henley

+25000

Kiana James

+25000

Ivy Nile

+50000

Lash Legend

+50000