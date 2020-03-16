WWE Running WrestleMania 36 On Schedule With No Fans?

TMZ.com has a report about WWE considering options for Wrestlemania 36 and here is an excerpt:

One high placed WWE source tells us there’s still a chance Mania will happen in some capacity. We’re told the situation is fluid. Nothing is set in stone just yet. However, one of the options on the table is a no-fan event (like UFC) but WWE will still broadcast the event live.

According to Twitter account @WrestleVotes, Vince McMahon is reportedly very much against the idea of running Wrestlemania in an empty stadium.