WWE Scheduled To Hold Another Round Of Tryouts Next Week In Orlando

WWE is reportedly planning to hold another round of tryouts next week in Orlando, Florida, according to PWInsider.com.

The report indicates that WWE is currently reaching out to talents they are interested in inviting to the tryouts, although no names have been disclosed yet.

This follows the latest tryout session that took place last month in New Jersey during SummerSlam Weekend, which included a special appearance by 17-time World Champion John Cena, who spoke with the prospects.

Notable indie wrestling talents who participated in the recent tryouts included Daga, Vert Vixen, Meghan Walker, Mike Cunningham, Rayne Leverkusen, and AJ Cleary. Rayne Leverkusen was recognized as the MVP of the session.