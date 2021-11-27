WWE Seeking Feedback About The Quality of The NXT 2.0 Product

WWE sent out a survey to fans regarding the NXT 2.0 product. The survey asked fans to agree or disagree with the following statements:
*This show has many unique and exciting characters.
*I enjoy the athleticism of the wrestling talent on the show.
*This show has some of my favorite professional wrestling characters.
*Character development is believable.
*Wrestling talent on this show is charismatic.
*I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among female talent.
*The wrestling talent has creative freedom to speak their minds.
*Promos feel natural and not too scripted.
*I enjoy the interactions and match-ups among male talent.
*The show does a good job in developing newer wrestling talent.
*I enjoy the promos / smack talk on this show.
*The show does a good job in featuring a wide variety of talent that I am interested in.
*This show is one of my favorites among all professional wrestling shows.
*The show is straightforward.
*Most segments on the show feel necessary to watch.
*There is a good balance between talking and action segments.
*There is a good variety of match types used on this show.
*I can count on seeing at least some big or important moments.
*The show has high production value (lights, camera work, etc.)
*The show does not have enough escalation to intense/brutal action.
*The show format continues to positively evolve.
*Match outcomes feel meaningful.
*The show keeps up with the latest technology.
*The show has the right amount of aggressiveness/violence.
*Storylines are consistently engaging.
*Storylines keep me guessing in a good way.
*There is always something fresh and exciting.
*The show offers an amount of humor that appeals to me.
*I enjoy the commentary on this show.
*I share content or talk about this show with my friends or other fans.
*Rivalries and match-ups on this show are consistently entertaining.