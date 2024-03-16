WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Producers For This Week Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 15, 2024 from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/15/2024



* Michael Hayes produced The Rock segment that opened the show.

* Jason Jordan produced the Legado Del Fantasma vs. LWO tag team match.

* Shane Helms produced the Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton match.

* Bobby Roode produced the Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar match.

* Nick Aldis produced the Pretty Deadly vs. New Catch Republic match.

* TJ Wilson produced the Dakota Kai vs. Bayley match.

* Shane Helms also produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones dark match.

* Jason Jordan also produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya dark match and the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes dark match.