WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight’s Show In Lincoln, NE. (1/12/2024)

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight in Lincoln, Nebraska.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c on FOX live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

On tap for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program this evening is the fallout from Nick Aldis’ announcement regarding the Fatal-4-Way main event for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024, with Roman Reigns defending against Randy Orton, LA Knight and AJ Styles.

Also scheduled is Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes, as well as LWO duo Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Los Lotharios duo Humberto Carrillo & Angel Garza in tag-team action.

In an update, WWE is locally advertising Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar as dark matches for tonight’s taping.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Lincoln, NE.