WWE SmackDown Producers For Matches On 11/24 Episode Revealed

The following producers worked the following matches on the November 24, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 11/24/2023

-Molly Holly and Kenny Dykstra produced the Becky, Charlotte, Bianca and Shotzi promo.

-Jason Jordan produced the Judgment Day vs. Street Profits tag team title match.

-Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens & LA Knight vs. Theory & Grayson Waller amtch.

-Jason Jordan also produced the Carlito & Santos Escobar promo.

-Jamie Noble produced the Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes match.

-Kenny Dkystra & Molly Holly also produced the Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & Asuka match.

-Nick Aldis produced the Karrion Kross vs. Cedric Alexander Dark Match.

-Jason Jordan produced the Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley Dark Match.

-TJ Wilson, Nick Aldis, and Petey Williams all produced the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

(H/T: Fightful Select)