WWE SmackDown Producers For Matches, Segments On This Week’s Show

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which took place on December 15, 2023, from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 12/15/2023

* Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis produced the Roman Reigns and Randy Orton opening promo segment

* Shane Helms produced the U.S. title contender tournament match between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller

* Shawn Daivari produced the U.S. title contender tournament match between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory

* Petey Williams produced the Zelina Vega & Michin vs. The Kabuki Warriors women’s tag-team match

* Michael Hayes & Nick Aldis produced the Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso main event match

