Konnan Confirms Role On AAA Creative Team Following WWE Acquisition

On the latest episode of his K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed the recent monumental acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) by WWE, offering new insights into his involvement and the future of the promotion under new ownership.

Konnan confirmed that he will play an active role in the company’s direction moving forward:

“I am going to be on their creative team.”

When asked about who he will be reporting to within the new structure, Konnan responded:

“Probably Dorian, Hunter, and HBK,”

referring to Dorian Roldán Peña, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and Shawn Michaels, signaling a collaborative effort between AAA leadership and WWE’s creative powerhouses.

Konnan passionately defended the state of AAA prior to the acquisition, pushing back on fan misconceptions:

“Here’s the thing that I’ve been telling people but of course the fans are so passionate, and some of them are just too fanatical. Our problem in AAA isn’t our talent. It’s not our booking. It’s that we didn’t have any money.”

Highlighting the financial disparity between AAA and WWE, Konnan added:

“So, for example, they said in WWE that if you (AAA) put all our TVs together for one year, it’s not as much as they (WWE) spend on one TV in the United States.”

Despite past financial struggles, Konnan expressed immense optimism about the future:

“We’re working with WWE. It doesn’t get any better than that, and so our show will look a lot better, and we’re going to be be able to work with their talent, and now with money, you’ll see what we can fu**ing do.”

Konnan also explained the strategic reasons behind AAA’s sale, crediting Dorian Roldán for his decision:

“The reason they sold the company is because Dorian Roldan put his ego to the side, and he understood we could never grow if we didn’t have help and capital, and now we have it, but business was not bad. I’ve said this a million fu**ing times that if business was bad, and this is very well documented, okay, the last two years, all of our TVs have been from 85% to full.”

Looking ahead, Konnan identified a key area of focus for AAA’s talent under the WWE partnership:

“I think the biggest thing for Mexican talent is going to be learning the language.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE’s acquisition of AAA, Konnan’s new role, and the evolving global wrestling landscape.