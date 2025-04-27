Liv Morgan And Raquel Rodriguez Joke About Smelly Fans During WrestleMania Week

During WrestleMania 41 week, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez spoke with Adrian Hernandez and humorously addressed a topic that occasionally comes up at large fan gatherings — hygiene.

Liv didn’t hold back when asked about encountering less-than-fresh fans:

“Are y’all dirty? Are y’all smelling? I don’t let y’all get close enough to me for me to smell your dirt. I don’t let any men get close enough to me ‘cause I’m like, ‘Daddy Dom… Daddy Dom’, you know what I mean? So I don’t even get in the vicinity to smell y’all’s nastiness. Take a shower. What the hell?”

Raquel chimed in with a lighthearted comment about how her height helps her avoid the issue altogether:

“As a tall girl, I’m very happy that I’m this height because I don’t really get to smell any armpits…”

The exchange was all in good fun, adding a playful moment to the busy WrestleMania festivities.

