WWE SmackDown Results – June 9, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns on FOX at 8/7c from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. with Jey Uso’s decision regarding The Bloodline and four Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

Scheduled in MITB qualifiers tonight is Michin vs. Bayley, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Butch vs. Baron Corbin and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 9, 2023.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/9/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us ready for this week’s show. After that, we shoot to a video package showing Triple H presenting Roman Reigns with his new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt, and the chaos that ensued with The Usos and Solo Sikoa after that.

The Bloodline Family Business Kicks Off SmackDown

We then shoot inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show by hyping Jey Uso making his “historical choice” tonight. He mentions the Money In The Bank qualifiers and then we shoot inside the ring.

The ring announcer introduces, from The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Heyman goes to introduce himself but is immediately interrupted by the theme song for The Usos. Out comes Jey Uso by himself.

Jey Uso settles in the ring and his music dies down. The loud “Uso! Uso!” chants start up. He begins by talking about how he’s let a lot of things fly. He says stabbing his big brother in the back is something you don’t do, Solo. He says he doesn’t know if he can forgive him for that. “So, say what you need to say to me, O.G.”

Instead of Solo, Heyman pipes up and says he’s got this all wrong. He says it’s all Jimmy Uso’s fault. He says he made up his mind, not just for himself, but for you, Jey Uso. Heyman asks Solo to take a step back. He tells Jey he’s no physical threat. He’s taking a chance. He’s opening his heart up.

He says when Jimmy kicked “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, he gave Jey no choice. He says he was first born and thinks he’s the leader. He says he knew Roman was grooming Jey to be the next “Tribal Chief.” He says that’s your future. Your destiny. Your fate.

Heyman says it was never gonna be Jimmy and Jimmy has known that since day one and has resented Jey ever since. He says he’s gonna prove it to him tonight. He says tonight, at “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns’ behest, he’s gonna be in a match. He says that match is gonna bring back gold to The Bloodline.

He tells Jey that because of what Jimmy did, there is no longer a tag-team in the WWE known as The Usos. He says he will still bring home gold to The Bloodline because tonight he will defeat Austin Theory for the United States Heavyweight Championship.

Your path as a singles champion and to become the next heavyweight champion, starts tonight. He says when he becomes U.S. Champion tonight, Roman Reigns will acknowledge him and groom him so that some day when the time is right, you, Jey Uso, will become “The Tribal Chief.”

“The Wise Man” says all that, but he needs Jey’s answer — now. He hands Jey the mic. The fans chant “Uso! Uso!” He says, “I’ll take you up on that U.S. challenge though, O.G.” And nothing else. Heyman isn’t satisfied.

He extends his hand to Jey for him to shake it and agree to the deal. Jey hesitates. The fans chant “No! No! No!” He says, “Hey, I’ll get back to you on that” and points to Heyman’s extended hand. He leaves the ring.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

Now the theme for Santos Escobar hits and out comes the LWO’s Santos Escobar accompanied by WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio. He heads to the ring for our opening contest, which is a Money In The Bank qualifying match.

As Santos settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, Mustafa Ali’s theme hits and out he comes. Michael Cole mentions Ali has never won championship gold in WWE.

Before the match gets started, the theme for LA Knight hits. Out comes, along with Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, one of the men who have already qualified for this year’s men’s Money In The Bank ladder match.

LA Knight joins Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on special guest commentary for this qualifier. The bell sounds and we hear Ali and Santos yapping back and forth before finally getting after it. As Knight banters with the guys, we see the action spill out to the floor.

Santos hits a big hurricanrana on Ali that sends him bouncing off the steps. Back in the ring, the LWO member goes for the cover but only gets two. Moments later, Escobar hits a suicide dive onto Ali on the floor for a big pop.

We see Escobar launch Ali out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Santos leap off the top rope out to the floor, but is caught on the way down with a big drop kick by Ali. Back in the ring, Escobar fires back up on offense and gets some close near fall attempts.

Ali fights back and hits an insane tornado DDT off the ropes on Escobar for a close near fall of his own. Escobar hits a crazy Michinoku Driver off the top-rope on Ali for a big pin fall victory. With the win, Santos Escobar joins LA Knight, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as part of the field for the men’s MITB match.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Men’s Money In The Bank: Santos Escobar

Sami Zayn With Heartfelt Speech To Jey Uso

We shoot backstage and we see Sami Zayn approach Jey Uso. He tries to talk some sense into him. He talks about thinking fondly on The Bloodline as some of the best days of his career. His life.

He says the only reason he’s not still trying to make Jey laugh (which makes Jey smile) is because of one man. Not even Roman Reigns. But “The Tribal Chief.” He says when that enters the picture, you get “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman in your ear, the paranoia and everything that comes with it.

Zayn urges to listen to what is in his heart when making his decision tonight. Jey takes all this in and walks off. We head to another commercial break.

NXT Women’s Tag Champs Confronted By Rousey & Baszler

When we return from the break, we see Kayla Braxton in the ring. She introduces the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The lights go out, their theme music hits and out they come with their titles over their shoulders.

Braxton asks them her first question but before they can say a word, the theme for “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey hits. Out she comes accompanied by Shayna Baszler. Baszler says she’s curious how they can call themselves women’s tag champs.

Baszler and Rousey get in their face and says the belts they have aren’t legit. Rousey says the women’s division isn’t big enough for the two teams. Fyre and Dawn mention a title versus title match and say, “we accept,” before blasting Rousey and Baszler.

A brawl breaks out with all four women and Baszler knocks Dawn out of the ring. Rousey gets Fyre stuck in an arm bar. Dawn hits Baszler with a kick and Fyre knocks Rousey out of the ring. The two follow up and knock Baszler out with their finisher.

Rousey and Baszler retreat out to the back as the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions stand tall.

WWE Honors The Life & Legacy Of The Iron Sheik

After this segment wraps up, we shoot to Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at the commentary desk at ringside. Cole mentions how we lost a member of the pro wrestling community this week, as WWE Hall of Fame legend The Iron Sheik passed away at age 81. He introduces a touching video package that airs to honor the life and career of Sheiky-Baby.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Bayley vs. Michin

We head back inside the Wells Fargo Arena and the Damage CTRL theme song hits. Out comes the leader of the group, Bayley. She heads to the ring for our next match of the evening as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Michin from The O.C. making her way to the ring accompanied by AJ Styles. It’s time to find out who will be the latest Superstar to join the Women’s Money In The Bank field.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see AJ Styles join Cole and Barrett on commentary for this one. Bayley bounces Michin’s head off the commentary desk and tells Styles that was for him.

Bayley turns around and a soaring Michin splashes on her, to the delight of “The Phenomenal One.” Back in the ring, Michin continues to take it to Bayley with big chops after coming up short on a near fall attempt.

Michin hits a DDT moments later for another close near fall attempt. She blasts Bayley with some leg kicks and then drills the Damage CTRL leader in the grill. Bayley thinks she out-smarts Michin and runs at her, only to catch a big boot to the snout.

Moments later, Bayley does pull some cheap heel tactics to shift the offensive momentum in her favor. She pulls her hair and seconds later finishes her off for the win. With the win, Bayley qualifies for the Women’s Money In The Bank.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Bayley

Karrion Kross Attacks AJ Styles

Once the match wraps up, we see Scarlett appear out of nowhere at ringside. AJ Styles stands up and Scarlett blows some red powder in his eyes. This leads to Karrion Kross snatching up Styles from behind with his Cross Jacket submission finisher. He leaves him laying to end the post-match scene.

Adam Pearce Comes To An Agreement With Bianca Belair

We shoot backstage after video highlights of the recent interaction between Asuka and Bianca Belair, and the rest of the women in the Money In The Bank match from last week’s Grayson Waller Effect segment.

Now we return live backstage and we see Belair approach Adam Pearce. Belair agrees to a rematch as a way to promise to leave Asuka alone during her new Women’s title belt presentation. We head to another commercial break.

Asuka’s New WWE Women’s Title Belt Presentation, Charlotte Returns

When we return from the break, Adam Pearce is standing in the ring with a podium and the new WWE Women’s Championship. Asuka is then introduced and she makes her way to the ring.

She enters the ring and Pearce presents her with the new title belt. As he goes to put it around her waist, the theme for Charlotte Flair hits and “The Queen” makes her way down to the ring to a big pop.

Pearce asks what Charlotte is doing. What this is about. He tells Charlotte not to cross the line. Charlotte says she made the line. “WOOO!” She tells Asuka she respects her but she issues a straight challenge for the title.