WWE SmackDown Results – March 8, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down live tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the sold out American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller, an appearance by WWE United States Champion Logan Paul and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 8, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/8/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Dallas, TX.