WWE SmackDown Results – May 27, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

We start off with a look back at last week’s Tag Title Unification Match.

The WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos make their way to the ring.

Jimmy welcomes everyone to Smackdown. He says before they get their celebration on, he wants everyone to thank Roman Reigns. Jimmy thanks Roman for letting them beat Orton and Riddle on their own. Jey says you already know that it is their 12th anniversary of being in WWE. They walked down that ramp and they never thought they would be standing in front of you in this ring. He says you have cheered us and you have booed us. You have seen our ups and you have seen our downs. It means for twelve years, you have watched us grow up in front of you. For twelve years all of these plane rides and miles, being away from our families. Do you know who was there?

It was all of you. He says the world is crazy. He says he loves coming here every week to be an entertainer for all of you. From the bottom of their hearts, from their family, thank you.

Jimmy says for the past twelve years they also realize that they absolutely needed NOBODY. Jimmy says all he needed was Jey. Jey says all he needed was Jimmy. They didn’t need any of you. We are dripping in all of the gold.

Where is Randy? He is at home because he got bodied by the Usos. Jey says he had Riddle crying.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music plays and he comes out.

Nakamura says his partner and him challenge them to a match for the Tag Team Championship. He says his partner wanted to fight you by himself, but Nakamura asked to join.

Jimmy asks where is Shin’s partner? THey ask if he is talking about Rick Boogs.

Nakamura shows his partner and it is . . . Riddle.

They go to the ring and then they enter the ring and fight against the ropes. Jimmy and Jey knock Nakamura and Riddle off the apron. Riddle with a take down on Jey and Jimmy punches Riddle and sends him to the floor. They double team Nakamura when he gets in the ring. Riddle with a twisting moonsault onto the Usos. Jimmy is sent to the apron and Nakamura with a round kick. Riddle knocks Jey to the floor.

We take a look back at Ronda Rousey’s open challenge that was answered by Raquel Rodriguez.

We see the women’s locker room and Shotzi wonders why is she getting another shot and why is everyone else getting looked over? Xia, you are undefeated so why don’t you go out there? Xia leaves the locker room. Shotzi tells Aliyah she is annoying but she has the fastest win in history. Aliyah tells Shotzi to shut up and leaves. Shotzi tells Natalya she has more wins than anyone. If she had enough chances as Raquel, she would be champion. Shotzi tells Shayna she is a killer and has that killer instinct while Raquel has none. Shotzi wonders what will we do.

Riddle and Nakamura are in the back and Kayla Braxton ambush them while they talk about a team name. Kayla asks how does Randy feel about it and Riddle says it was Randy’s idea. He says there is a lot of potential for greatness.

Natalya, Shayna, and Shotzi leave the locker room to do something, but Shotzi is locked in when she goes for her helmet.

We see Aliyah with the key.

Match Number One: Raquel Rodriguez versus Ronda Rousey in a Non Title Match

Ronda with a punch to the midsection. Raquel with a waist lock take down and another waist lock but Ronda with a knee. Ronda with a triangle in the ropes but Raquel goes for a power bomb but Ronda counters into a rollup for a near fall. Raquel with a back breaker on her shoulders.

Shayna Baszler with a chop block on Raquel and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez (by disqualification)

Shayna is sent over the top rope by Raquel and Natalya is sent to the floor by Ronda.

We go to commercial (is it going to happen?)

Match Number Two: Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez versus Natalya and Shayna Baszler

The match is joined in progress and Natlaya with a boot while Shayna enters the match. Shayna works on the leg. Shayna stmops on the ankle. Shayna sends Raquel into the turnbuckles and Raquel kicks Shayna away. Shayna with a kick to the leg and she puts the leg on the ropes and Raquel kicks Shayna over the top rope to the floor. Natalya tags in and she keeps Raquel from making the tag and tries for a Sharpshooter but Raquel escapes and tags in Ronda. Ronda with judo throws to Natalya. Natalya blocks a kick and tries for the Sharpshooter and locks it in. Natalya pulls her into the center of the ring but Raquel tags in. Natalya does not realize the tag was made and Raquel with a forearm. Shayna tags in and Raquel with clotheslines. Raquel cannot get Shayna up.

Raquel with a head butt and Shayna goes down. Raquel with a twisting elbow drop from the turnbuckles and Natalya breaks up the cover. Natalya is sent to the floor by Ronda. Raquel pushes Shayna into Ronda and Natalya pulls Ronda to the floor and they exchange punches. Raquel with the Chingona Bomb for the three count.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey

Michael Cole mentions Money in the Bank and the new venue.

The New Day are in the back with Megan Morant playing rock, paper, scissors as we go to commercial.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are in the back with Megan. She asks them who is their partner. Woods says everyone is calling them to be their partner tonight. Their partner could be anyone. He says the point is that their partner could be anyone. I could even be you. What they have on their side is the element of surprise. They will not be outnumbered.

We take a look back at Baron Corbin’s attack on Riddick Moss.

Riddick Moss will be back next week.

Jinder Mahal is in the back looking for Shanky.

Mahal opens a door and Shanky is dancing. Mahal tells him they are supposed to be in the ring.

This gives Garza and Carrillo a chance to grind for Samantha Irvin.

Match Number Three: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo versus Shanky and Jinder Mahal

Shanky and Carrillo start things off and they lock up. Carrillo gets on the turnbuckles and they break in the corner. Carrillo comes off the turnbuckles with a head lock. Shanky with a boot to Carrillo. Mahal tags in and he kicks Carrillo in the arm. Carrillo with a kick and Garza tags in and hits a leap frog splash. They chop Mahal and Garza with forearms. Garza with a side head lock. Carrillo tags in and Mahal kicks Garza and gives Carrillo a back body drop. Mahal goes over the top rope when Garza drops down. Mahal is sent into the announce table and Garza takes off his pants and dances for Samantha. Shanky with a chop and super kick to Garza.

Carrillo with a springboard round kick for the three count.

Winners: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

After the match, Mahal yells at Shanky and Shanky tells Mahal to talk to the hand. Mahal walks away.

Shanky dances for Samantha.

Adam Pearce is watching MONITOR and Max Dupri shows up to ask about his status and it is time for Smackdown to unleash Max Dupri.

Pearce says the document is legal and he welcomes him to Smackdown.

Max says this means that the recruitment for Maximum Male Models is on. Max tells Pearce he doesn’t make the cut.

Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring as we go to commercial.

We are back and Kevin is in the KO Show set in the ring.

Kevin welcomes everyone to the Kevin Owens Show. Kevin says he has been seeking the truth and dealing with a disgusting liar by the name of Elias. He will make Elias regret showing his beardless face in WWE again. Kevin says that brings him to his guest. Kevin brings out the Locker Room Leader and close confidant of the Bloodline . . . Sami Zayn.

Kevin and Sami hug in the ring and they say how happy they are to see each other.

Sami says there was some bad blood in the past and Kevin says he cannot remember what the problem was. Kevin praises Sami for the job he is doing as the Locker Room Leader and with the Bloodline. Sami says Elias and Ezekiel are the same person and Kevin hugs Sami. Sami asks Kevin if he is crying. Kevin says it is so good to hear it. Kevin says he knew that Sami would have his back. Kevin says he had Sami’s back during the conspiracy thing.

Kevin tells he needs Sami to drop everything he is doing on Smackdown and go to Raw to call out all of the liars.

Sami tells Kevin he always has his back, but now is not a good time. He says he has a lot on his plate. The locker room needs him. The Bloodline needs him. Sami says now is not a good time Uce.

Kevin asks Sami if he just called him Uce.

Sami says they are rubbing off a lot with all of the time they are spending together.

Kevin calls Sami naive and tells Sami he is not in the Bloodline. He says he isn’t even a confidant. Kevin says Sami praises the Bloodline and wear their t-shirt. It makes you look like a moron.

Sami says he was just being nice. Elias and Ezekiel are two different people. They are brothers and look nothing alike. There are photos of them together. Who is the moron who does not see that.

Kevin calls Sami a moron while Sami calls Kevin a liar and then tell him his pants are on fire.

Kevin says his pants are not on fire and Sami needs to snap out of it. Why did the Bloodline leave you high and dry on Raw if you are so close? They won’t leave you high and dry again so Kevin calls out The Bloodline.

They don’t come out and Kevin tells Sami they are not coming out because The Bloodline couldn’t care less about you.

Sami says whatever and says that Kevin doesn’t know what he is talking about. Sami leaves the ring and Kevin follows.

Kevin tells Sami to come to Raw with him.

Sami pushes Kevin away and tells him to go back to Raw.

Staff come into the ring to take the KO Show signs out of the ring and Owens gives both men stunners.

Match Number Four: Ricochet and Drew Gulak versus Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther

Gulak and Kaiser start things off and Kaiser with an arm bar. Gulak with a head lock and Kaiser with a cravate. Gunther with a kick from the apron. Kaiser with punches and Gunther tags in and Gunther sends Gulak over the ropes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gunther with a surfboard on Gulak followed by a chop. Gunther with a boot to Gulak and Kaiser tags in and applies a waist lock. Gulak with an elbow but Kaiser keeps Gulak from making the tag. Gulak escapes a slam and makes the tag. Ricochet with a punch and head scissors take down. Ricochet with a springboard cross body and Gunther comes in but he did not make the tag and he is sent to the apron. Kaiser with a rollup for a near fall. Ricochet with a jumping knee and he gets Kaiser up for Recoil but Kaiser rakes the eyes and Ricochet is sent to the floor. Gulak makes the tag and Kaiser with a thrust to the throat and a punch.

Kaiser with a kick to the chest for the three count.

Winners: Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

After the match, Gunther attacks Ricochet while Ricochet checks on Gulak. Kaiser with a running kick to Gulak’s chest.

Sami Zayn is in the hallway with the Usos and he tells them that he thinks Kevin might be right. He asks the Usos what do they think about him. Sami asks if he joins the Bloodline. He asks to be an honorary member.

Jimmy says it is okay for him to be an Honorary Uce.

Sami says if they need anything he has them.

Jimmy says Sami doesn’t even have to say it.

Jimmy and Jey go into the locker room and Sami celebrates.

We go to commercial.

We have the Memorial Day video feature.

Sheamus says he wants to make one thing perfectly clear. It is fight night every night. The New Day don’t want to have a fair fight. Kofi and Woods don’t have the bollocks to tell us their partner. They could bring out King Kong, Godzilla, or Moby Dick. It doesn’t matter who they bring out of the weeds because they will get beaten by the Brawling Brutes. They will lay out all three and they will be on bed rest next to their friend Big E.

It doesn’t matter how tall or big they are, they will beat them root to stem. The truth of the matter is these are two of the toughest, roughest Brawling Brutes he has ever seen. The New Day does not rock. They suck.

Xavier Woods tells everyone to hold on. Woods asks if the Brawling Brutes are off brand Wrestling Buddies. He says that Sheamus is right that it is fight night. It is not going to be two on three. It is an unfair fight because they found a real physical specimen. They found a true freak of nature. Someone who will steal Ridge’s girlfriend and Butch’s auntie at the same time. He will not have any trouble kicking you in the face. Kofi asks if you are ready to find out who their secret partner is.

Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring.

On Monday night, Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle will face The Usos in a Non Title Match. Riddick Moss returns to Smackdown, in case you missed it earlier.

Match Number Five: Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch versus Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre

Butch and Woods start things off and Woods with a side head lock and a back heel kick. Woods with forearms to the back and Kofi tags in. Woods with a neck breaker and Kofi with a kick. Woods with a shoulder and Kofi with a leg drop for a near fall. Kofi with a wrist lock and Woods tags in. They hit a double bulldog and Woods with punches. Sheamus tags in and connects with forearms to Woods on the apron. Butch with more forearms to Woods. Holland tags in and Holland suplexes Woods back into the ring and gets a near fall. Kofi tags in and Woods with a rolling elbow. Kofi with a chop off the turnbuckles. Kofi kicks Ridge in the corner and Woods with kicks. Woods sends Butch over the top rope to the floor.

Drew tags in and he kicks Holland. Kofi tags in and Drew knocks Butch off the apron and Kofi is sent into Holland for a drop kick. Holland sends Kofi into the corner and Kofi with a kick. Butch distracts Kofi while Sheamus is on the apron arguing with the referee. Holland dives at the knee as we go to commercial.

We are back and Butch keeps Kofi from making the tag. Butch with a forearm and Holland tags in and Holland sends Butch into Kofi for a forearm. Ridge with a power slam and Sheamus goes up top and hits a knee drop for a near fall. Holland with a punch and Butch tags in. Kofi pushes Ridge in front of Butch and Sheamus tags in. Kofi avoids a uranage back breaker and Kofi with a DDT. Butch pulls Woods off the apron and Holland pulls Drew off the apron to prevent the tag. Holland sends Drew into the ring steps. Sheamus with an Alabama Slam to Kofi for a near fall.

Sheamus fish hooks Kofi. Kofi with SOS and both men are down. Drew and Holland tag in and Drew with clotheslines and a back elbow. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Holland and then to Butch. Drew with a neck breaker to Holland when Ridge misses a clothesline. Woods takes care of Butch on the floor. Kofi with a suicide dive to Sheamus. Holland with a thrust to the throat. Drew escapes a slam and hits a head butt. Drew with a Claymore. Woods tags in and goes up for the springboard elbow drop and the three count.

Winners: Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com