WWE Star Heads To Japan For Crossover Match

WWE is set to collaborate with Pro Wrestling NOAH once again, as Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to wrestle Ulka Sasaki on January 1, 2025. This marks Nakamura’s return to the Japanese promotion following his iconic match against The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year event in 2023 at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

That 2023 match was part of Muta’s farewell tour and featured Nakamura making a stunning entrance with his WWE theme music while donning new attire. Nakamura emerged victorious in what became a celebrated moment for both WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

After a hiatus from WWE television, Nakamura returned to action last month and entered into a heated feud with LA Knight, culminating in Nakamura capturing the United States Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has released footage of Nakamura’s arrival in Japan, building anticipation for his upcoming match with Sasaki. This cross-promotional collaboration continues to strengthen ties between WWE and the Japanese wrestling scene while showcasing Nakamura’s global appeal.