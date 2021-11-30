WWE Stars Said To Be ‘Greatly Underpaid’ Compared To Other Professional Athletes

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Liv Morgan’s promo on the November 29th 2021 edition of WWE RAW where she mentioned Becky Lynch’s “big fat greedy” contract. Meltzer said the following regarding the pay of WWE stars:

“Becky Lynch is underpaid. There is not one person on this roster who is not greatly underpaid. Including Roman Reigns, and including Brock Lesnar for that matter. Based on, if you were in any sport, and the amount of revenue that you draw, the amount of revenue that you generate, when you’re talking about the percentage that the WWE guys get as compared to, even the UFC fighters, who are terribly underpaid. How much is a reserve lineman on an NFL team generating? Nothing, but, because the players play the game and the players are the game, they get 50%. So an unknown NFL player is still making a lot more money than Drew Gulak, just for an example. They’re all greatly underpaid based on sports standards. Forget the NBA, those guys make incredible money, but on any sports franchise, they’re getting rougly 50% of the revenue. In WWE it’s under 10%. So you could put everyone’s salary up five times and then you’re getting the level where you would be equal to the other sports. And if you did that, the company would still be wildly profitable.”