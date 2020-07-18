WWE Superstars Being Directed On How To Use Social Media Platforms

WWE is “loose handed” in terms of what the talent can say and do in regards to their social media accounts such as Facebook, Twitter, etc, according to a report by Fightful.

The report notes that if talent is part of a social media campaign to promote a sponsor like Snickers, WWE will ask the talent to tweet about it but will not give an exact message to tweet out, instead supplying a link to put into the tweet.

WWE might instruct some more storyline related tweets so that it can be utilized across their other social media platforms as well. These angles will be directed to the talent via text or phone calls, or at the television tapings.

The company is using social media posts as a major arm of their promotional work for the brand, creating regular “WWE Now” videos looking at stars’ posts or referencing them on TV, on WWE.com and the like.