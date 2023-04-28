WWE Superstars Eligible For Each Night Of The Draft Revealed, The Bloodline Separated, NXT Stars

The 2023 WWE Draft will begin tonight on SmackDown Live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will conclude on Monday’s RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

WWE has revealed the Superstar pools for both nights of the Draft, which can be seen below. The pools confirm that several Superstars in factions and tag teams, such as Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, are being drafted together, while others, such as Riddick Moss and Emma, are being drafted separately.

Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Damage CTRL, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Imperium, The O.C., and The Bloodline are among the top stars eligible to be drafted on SmackDown. It’s worth noting that on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are drafted together, whereas The Usos are kept together on RAW.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Seth Rollins, The LWO, The Brawling Brutes, The New Day, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and Rousey and Baszler are among those eligible to be drafted on RAW. It’s interesting that The Judgment Day is being drafted with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damien Priest but without Rhea Ripley, the SmackDown Women’s Champion. On Monday, all four are eligible to be drafted. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are listed as members of The New Day. Big E has been rumored to return in the Draft, and while he isn’t listed, he could still be a surprise.

Stratus, who was not on the original list released this week, is a surprise addition to the pool list. Maryse was on the original list but not on the pool list.

It was also announced that WWE NXT Superstars will be eligible for selection. While no names were given in the pools, WWE did list “Select NXT Superstars” for each night. For those who missed it, potential NXT Draft spoilers can be found by clicking here.

The following are the complete announced Draft pools for RAW and SmackDown:

POOL FOR NIGHT 1 ON SMACKDOWN:

* Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Bobby Lashley

* Candice LeRae

* Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

* Cody Rhodes

* Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai)

* Dexter Lumis

* Dolph Ziggler

* Drew McIntyre

* Edge

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis with B-Fab)

* Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* Lacey Evans

* Matt Riddle

* Maximum Male Models (ma.cé, mån.sôör, Maxxine Dupri)

* Mustafa Ali

* Natalya

* Omos (with MVP)

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa)

* The Miz

* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim)

* The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins)

* The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar with Valhalla)

* Select NXT Superstars

POOL FOR NIGHT 2 ON RAW:

* Akira Tozawa

* Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable)

* Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

* Asuka

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Baron Corbin

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Reed

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Charlotte Flair

* Dana Brooke

* Elias

* Emma

* Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Nikki Cross

* Piper Niven

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Riddick Moss

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Seth Rollins

* Shotzi

* Tamina Snuka

* Tegan Nox

* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch)

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso)

* Trish Stratus

* Xia Li

* Select NXT Superstars