WWE Survivor Series 2024 Could Be Heading To A New LA Arena

It looks like WWE has found a location for the Survivor Series this year.

WWE is preparing for SummerSlam on August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Other confirmed bouts include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax.

Over the last few years, WarGames has returned to the Survivor Series event. It’s not clear whether this trend will continue. The promotion has not announced a Survivor Series date or location, though this information may have been revealed.

WrestleVotes reported today that WWE has discussed holding Survivor Series in Los Angeles in November. They stated, “Source: WWE has had significant discussions about bringing the 2024 Survivor Series to Los Angeles at the brand new Intuit Dome on Saturday, November 30th. The Intuit Dome, located across from SoFi Stadium, will officially open on August 15th with a Bruno Mars concert.”

Here is the confirmed WWE PLE schedule for the remainder of 2024:

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin in Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, September 1, 2024: WWE NXT No Mercy in Denver, Colorado

Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

Saturday, November 2, 2024: WWE Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia