WWE Teases A Major Babyface Turn For Top Star On RAW

Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos interrupted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s opening segment on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW.

It was teased once again that Jey Uso would turn on Roman Reigns when Sami said that Jey dreams of backstabbing him. Owens and Zayn also challenged The Usos for a tag team title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy refused to give them the match, but Jey accepted on their behalf, and a brawl broke out around ringside as Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman arrived backstage.

For those keeping track, this is the second time Sami has hinted that Jey and Roman aren’t on the same page, and Jey has stated that he didn’t want to attack Zayn, but he did because of his blood family.

