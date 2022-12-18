WWE Tribute to the Troops Results – December 17, 2022

On December 17, 2022, WWE aired WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022. Following the conclusion of the live episode of SmackDown on November 11, the event was taped from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are full results and highlights:

* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci & Gunther)

* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Emma & Tamina

* Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight

.@RealLAKnight is giving it everything he's got against #BraunStrowman as he focuses on injuring the leg of the The Monster Among Men. #WWETroops pic.twitter.com/VvDRXV2fe1 — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022