WWE Tribute to the Troops Results – December 17, 2022

On December 17, 2022, WWE aired WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022. Following the conclusion of the live episode of SmackDown on November 11, the event was taped from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here are full results and highlights:
* Drew McIntyre & Sheamus & Ricochet defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci & Gunther)
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Emma & Tamina
* Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight
LA Knight is giving it everything he's got against Braun Strowman as he focuses on injuring the leg of the The Monster Among Men.
Heads up!
Heads up!

HUGE crossbody from the top rope by Emma takes both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler out!
Ricochet and his team of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are doing their best to hang on in this match against Imperium.
EXCLUSIVE: Following his WWE Tribute to the Troops victory alongside Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, Ricochet reflects on how wonderful it is to be part of WWE Troops
