WWE Uploads Cryptic Video Hinting “White Rabbit” Mystery Will Be Revealed Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, a fan uploaded a video from a commercial break during this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. During the course of the video clip, the song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane was played, and a red lighting effect was shown.

The song was performed once more during the WWE live events that took place over the past weekend, as well as during a commercial break on this week’s episode of RAW.

On top of that, a QR code was displayed on television, and scanning it takes users to the website wwe.com/comewithme. The video gives viewers a hint that something significant will take place on the episode of Smackdown that airs on September 23, 2022.

In the video, which can be seen down below, the question “Who killed the world?” is posed. The letters begin to fill in to form the phrase “You did,” and then a message that reads “Come with me” appears on the screen just before the numbers “9.23.”

It would seem from this that either another clue will be revealed during SmackDown, or the “White Rabbit” mystery will be revealed during the show.

