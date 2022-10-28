Zelina Vega Talks About Proving Herself As Reliable WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being a reliable performer for the company, as well as sounding off on her role in Legado Del Fantasma.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her role with Legado Del Fantasma and how she has a little more control than in the past:

“The nice thing is, I feel I have a little more control over where I’m going now. Now, people are able to see me in a similar light, but they have no idea what’s going to come after this. They have no idea why I’m with the group I’m with. I think all of these questions are going to be answered soon. That’s the fun part. You keep having people wanting more. One thing people have always wanted to see is, ‘when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader for herself?’ I’m gonna be, but I’ve never aligned myself with people that I didn’t see as stars. This group is on another level. To be able to help introduce them to the WWE Universe, it’s a new chapter in my life. I’m excited to bring them to the forefront, but also, I’m right front and center. It’s cool.”

How she has proven how reliable she can be for WWE:

“I’m the person you can trust. I’m the person where, when you need to have something done, when you need something to be good, when you need something to be over, you choose me. It makes perfect sense. The group that I’m with, they want to succeed, they want to upgrade, what do they do? They call me. Going forward, I’ve upgraded other people, I’ve upgraded myself, I feel now I’m on a completely different level. It’s just going to get better and better and I’m excited for everyone to see.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



