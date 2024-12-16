Zilla Fatu Opens Up About One Of His Biggest Challenges

Top indie star Zilla Fatu appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including one of his biggest challenges right now.

Fatu said, “One of my challenges right now is to separate Zilla Fatu away from ‘Umaga’s son.’ That’s what I want to solidify next year, trying to change the perspective on Samoan wrestlers. We’re not just wild. I want to be able to jump into the technical side of wrestling and show that Samoans are more than just headbangers and headbutts. Jacob (Fatu) is doing a great job doing (that). I’m happy to be here. I’m trusting the process. No rush. I’m being patient and I understand everyone has their time. Right now is not my time.”

You can check out Fatu’s comments in the video below.

