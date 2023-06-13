Zoey Stark Talks About Picking Grayson Waller’s Brain For Promo Ideas

Grayson Waller is already respected among his peers.

At least some of them!

Zoey Stark recently appeared as a guest on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast for an interview, during which she spoke about how she picks Grayson Waller’s brain for promo ideas.

“Man, he’s so charismatic,” she said of Waller. “He has so much confidence in his abilities and what he does. That’s why I love him so much.”

Stark continued, “His promo work is top-notch. I actually go to Grayson Waller from time to time, and I try and pick his brain about promos. He’s great at what he does. So I’m glad he’s finally getting that spotlight. Being able to do his show on SmackDown, that’s awesome. I’m happy for him.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.