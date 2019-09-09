AJ Styles Gets Stunner From Steve Austin On WWE RAW (Video)

Stone Cold Steve Austin moderated the contract signing for the Universal Title match at Clash of Champions to kick off this week’s RAW. The segment ended with AJ Styles getting a Stunner from Austin.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Speculation About Shane McMahon and 205 Live
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed why Shane McMahon hasn't been on WWE television: “The writers haven’t had anything for him and Vince McMahon is the...
Incident Involving Referee Goes Viral (Video)
There was an incident at a Revolution Pro show involving referee Aaren Wilde being legitimately attacked. Wilde wrote about the attack and explained what...
Former WWE Star Teases Appearance At RAW
Former WWE star Enzo Amore posted the following on social media: So what’s everybody’s doing tonight?— #nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) September 9, 2019 .... round...
Update On Drew McIntyre Following King Of The Ring Loss
PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew McIntyre is not in New York for tonight's edition of WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden. McIntyre was also...
Rating For All Out Match Generates Controversy
As previously noted, the Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers match from All Out received a *****1/2 rating by F4WOnline.com's Dave Meltzer. The rating has generated...