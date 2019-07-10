AOP Returns To Action At WWE SmackDown Event, Kevin Nash

— In their first tag team match together since January, AOP competed at Monday’s SmackDown live event in Glen Falls, New York. The devastating duo lost to Ali and Matt Hardy.

WWE.com still has Akam and Rezar listed as Raw Superstars. They’re expected to officially move to SmackDown LIVE when they return to television.

Akam and Rezar returned to action on June 7 at WWE Super ShowDown as they competed in the first-ever 50-Man Battle Royal. There was a spot in the match where Akam and Rezar faced off with The Viking Raiders and Heavy Machinery, which led to AOP being eliminated. Akam and Rezar threw Tucker over the top rope before being eliminated by The Viking Raiders.

Akam was cleared to resume wrestling in May after recovering from knee surgery in January. During Akam’s time away from the ring, Rezar primarily wrestled at live events and on WWE Main Event. He went undefeated on Main Event with a record of 4-0, beating No Way Jose (twice), Tyler Breeze and Curt Hawkins. He also teamed up with Scott Dawson against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show in January.

— Kevin Nash celebrated a milestone birthday on Tuesday as the WWE Hall of Famer turned 60 years old.