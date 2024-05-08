Cody Rhodes Explains How Crucial Bruce Prichard Was To His WWE Return In 2022

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, where he talked about a number of topics including how Bruce Prichard started his talks with the company in 2022.

Rhodes said, “American Nightmare, the skull, the Cody-vator, all these fun stuff that I tried to bring to WWE … none of those things would have ever showed up at WrestleMania in Dallas without three people. One of them is Bruce Prichard, the other is Brandi Rhodes, who I often cite as the sole reason, and the other is Conrad Thompson and they know why, there’s nothing duplicitous about it but without Bruce reaching out when I became a free agent, without him verifying it, the conversation would have never started.”

On how instrumental Prichard was to his WWE return:

“Nobody wanted to get into a tampering thing, nobody wanted to cross any wires that they shouldn’t cross and Bruce was able to verify … when I took the initial meeting, I didn’t think I was coming back to WWE. I thought I was having a meeting to get some closure and show respect and love for WWE as kind of an adult, whereas I had left more as a child and I’d left a bit in disgrace, but yeah Bruce Pritchard was instrumental.”

