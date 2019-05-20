Bayley Wins The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Bayley won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Sunday night at WWE Money in the Bank to earn a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship at any time of her choosing.
The former Raw Women’s Champion outlasted Natalya, Dana Brooke, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Carmella and Nikki Cross in a star-studded bout that should have a massive impact on the women’s title scene.
