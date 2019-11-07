Becky Lynch Says Wrestling Is Only 20% About The Matches

Becky Lynch recently did an interview with SI.com to talk about the anniversary of her becoming “The Man” and here are the highlights.

“Wrestling is 20% about the matches and 80% about how you engage with the people who care about you,” said Lynch. “I remember walking through the building at WrestleMania 35, passing by The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan. I’d idolized them when I was younger, and now they’d be watching me in the main event. And that’s something I accomplished with the help of these people.”

“In our locker room, there are two types of people,” explained Lynch. “Those who are bitching about how I got to the top and those who are trying to copy what I did. But you have to go outside of that. You have to be completely different. Step up. Make a name for yourself. Do it without doing it the way I did. I see what everyone else is doing, and then I try to do the opposite. Be original. Create the interest I have, put together the matches I’ve had. No one can do what I do. If you can, please step up to the plate.”