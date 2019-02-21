Billy Gunn Comments On Chyna Being With DX In The WWE Hall of Fame

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Billy Gunn commented on D-Generation X going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I think that was the most exciting thing about this whole thing. When Brian had said to me ‘and Chyna is going in’, I think that was a huge relief for me. Because you’re right, I always said she needed to go in. What goes on outside of wrestling is what does on outside of wrestling. It has nothing to do with the fact that she was a huge impact in wrestling (industry), and that’s what this is recognizing.”