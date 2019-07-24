Brock Lesnar’s Next RAW Appearances Announced, How Old Is Torrie Wilson?

— Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear on Raw the next two weeks.

This Monday’s Raw takes place at the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas and the venue announced today that Lesnar has been added to the show.

@WWE Monday Night RAW JUST ADDED – Universal Champion BROCK LESNAR! coming to Verizon Arena on July 29th!! Grab your tickets today ➡️ https://t.co/Ae2IMsKcn1 pic.twitter.com/zhsVuoay8e — Verizon Arena (@theverizonarena) July 24, 2019

Lesnar is also scheduled for the “go-home” episode of Raw for SummerSlam. The August 5 episode of Raw takes place at the PPG Paints Arena and the venue announced today that Lesnar has been added to the show.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Champion “The Beast" @BrockLesnar and @HeymanHustle will be live right here in Pittsburgh for Monday Night RAW on August 5th! 🎟️Get your tickets now–>https://t.co/ZP2m5DskQf pic.twitter.com/r4ZPddfGkW — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) July 24, 2019

Summerslam takes place on August 11 and Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at the pay-per-view event.

— Torrie Wilson celebrates her birthday today as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 44 years old.