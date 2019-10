In an interview with Hannbial TV, former WWE star Savio Vega talked about Carlito possibly making a return to WWE:

“They [WWE] tried to get Carlito back, I talked to him last week. I said, ‘Brother, just go up there and get a contract. Get whatever money it gets higher every year or whatever. Because you’re not gonna make that kinda money on the street. Make some money, live okay, it’s good. If you have the opportunity then do it.’”