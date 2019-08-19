Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Is Trying To Start A War With AEW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about the news regarding WWE moving NXT to the USA Network and making the show two hours:

“There’s too much WWE as it is. Adding another two hours is a reactionary move that dilutes their product. It’s done by a guy who wants to start a war. There’s no war for us.”

You can check out the full clip below:

