Chris Jericho Says Vince McMahon Is Trying To Start A War With AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about the news regarding WWE moving NXT to the USA Network and making the show two hours:
“There’s too much WWE as it is. Adding another two hours is a reactionary move that dilutes their product. It’s done by a guy who wants to start a war. There’s no war for us.”
You can check out the full clip below:
🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 In the wake of #NXT's potential move to a live Wednesday night show on the USA Network, @IAmJericho tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 that @AEWrestling is just doing their thing and not trying to start a war 👇 pic.twitter.com/OsR8lYMnC3
