During a Starrcast Q&A, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks addressed rumors about CM Punk joining All Elite Wrestling…

Nick Jackson: “I wanna be honest in my gut I feel like he’s done with pro wrestling so unfortunately I don’t see it happening.”

Cody: “I would say what I would say to Punk, wrestling fans never gave up on CM Punk. It’s an unbelievable connection that he accrued for the fan base and himself. So I can say for that reason that the door remains open for CM Punk at all times.”